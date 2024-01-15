News you can trust since 1948
Cambridgeshire police officer who admitted child abuse images charges 'committed gross misconduct'

Former PC Aidan McKay resigned from force before pleading guilty to a number of charges
By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Jan 2024, 09:28 GMT
A former police officer who admitted a number of child abuse images charges has been found to have committed gross misconduct.

Former PC Aidan McKay, who was based at Huntingdon Police Station, was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct, amounting to gross misconduct.

McKay pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and possession of extreme pornography and was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years, on 19 December at Luton Crown Court. He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention order and put on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

Former PC McKay was given a suspended sentence last monthFormer PC McKay was given a suspended sentence last month
The special case hearing held on Friday (12 January), at Cambridgeshire Constabulary Headquarters, concluded that McKay would have been dismissed had he still been with the force.

He resigned as a police officer in August 2023.

Chief Constable Nick Dean, who chaired the meeting, said: “We expect our officers and staff to uphold the highest standards of behaviour at all times; on this occasion PC McKay failed to do that. He showed complete disregard to the privileged position that was bestowed upon him as a police officer. I have made it clear that these high standards apply whether an officer is on or off duty. We have and continue to invest heavily in developing the right culture within the Constabulary. PC McKay’s actions have done irreparable damage to public confidence, which takes time to repair.

“His actions have undermined the very essence of policing’s core values in protecting the public, especially children and vulnerable people, and helping those in need.

“Accessing indecent images is not a victimless crime. The images depict the worst possible forms of child abuse and those who access them create a market for further images to be produced. We encourage anyone who suspects abuse to report it and they can have the confidence that we will act on it. The result of this hearing should demonstrate my commitment to remove people from the Constabulary who fail to demonstrate the standards that everyone expects from policing.”