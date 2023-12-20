Former Cambridgeshire Police officer given suspended sentence after admitting indecent images charges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Cambridgeshire police officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a number of serious offences.

Aidan McKay, 28, of, Bedford Avenue, Wyton, was a serving police officer based at Huntingdon Police Station in March this year (2023) when he was arrested and later charged with making and possessing indecent images.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and possession of extreme pornography at Luton Magistrates’ Court on 13 November.

The former officer has been given a suspended jail sentence

Yesterday (19 December) at Luton Crown Court, he was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years. He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and put on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

McKay resigned as a police officer in August 2023.

Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford said: “We expect our officers and staff to uphold the highest standards of behaviour at all times. We continue to ensure everything is done in the public interest when someone breaches those expectations and continue to invest heavily in developing our unique culture in Cambridgeshire Constabulary, according to our Culture Statement.

"Aidan McKay’s actions have undermined the very essence of UK Policing’s core values in protecting the public, especially children.

“Accessing and making indecent images is an abhorrent crime. Images of child abuse not only are extremely upsetting, but support those who create a market for further images to be produced. We encourage anyone who suspects abuse to report it and they can have the confidence that we will act on it.”