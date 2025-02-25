Cambridgeshire man who "nearly broke" partner and "made her life hell" jailed
A “dangerous” man who subjected his partner to a string of violent attacks has been jailed for five years.
A judge said Grant Henry, 32, had made his victim’s “life hell and nearly broke her as a human being”.
Henry became possessive and controlling over his partner about a month into their relationship between February 2023 and August 2024.
Henry monitored her whereabouts and phone use, and controlled what clothes and makeup she wore.
This behaviour escalated, leading Henry to commit a series of violent assaults, including an incident where he broke into her home and attacked her in a jealous rage.
On August 3, 2024, after returning home from a day out together, Henry attacked his partner once again, punching, kicking and strangling her as she struggled to phone the police.
Officers arrived at the victim’s house where Henry was arrested and remanded by police, but was later released on court bail.
Despite bail conditions not to contact the victim, Henry ignored the court’s orders, bombarding his former partner with threatening messages, voicemails and emails.
He also repeatedly showed up at her home, threatening her if she were to report him to the police.
On August 27, 2024, Henry’s abuse escalated once again when he turned up at his former partner’s house, punching her in the face which fractured her jaw, leaving her requiring surgery.
The victim confided in a police officer following the attack, and Henry was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
On Friday (February 21), at Cambridge Crown Court, Henry, of no fixed abode, was jailed for five years after pleading guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour and grievous bodily harm without intent.
He was also handed an indefinite restraining order against the victim.
Sentencing, Judge Hurst said Henry was “dangerous” and had made the victim’s “life hell and nearly broke her as a human being.”
DC Frankie Enticknap, who investigated, said: “Henry subjected his former partner to an horrific ordeal of mental and physical abuse, which will no doubt have a lasting impact on her.
“I commend her for her bravery in coming forwards despite numerous setbacks and I hope this sentence will allow her to begin to move forward into bright future with her family that she deserves.”