Cambridgeshire drug dealing brothers jailed - after pair were arrested in connection with burglary
A drug dealing enterprise run by two brothers was uncovered after the pair were arrested in connection with a burglary.
Kieran Beart, 27, and Paddy Beart, 20, had their phones seized and downloaded after being arrested on suspicion of the aggravated burglary on 23 June 2023.
No further action was taken regarding the burglary, however, their phone data told a story of drug dealing in March.
Messages found on the elder brother’s phone between 17 November 2022 and 23 June 2023 showed him offering a range of deals in the town, from 0.3g up to multi-kilo amounts costing thousands of pounds.
The messages also implicated his partner Kimberley Cox, 21, as buyers were given her bank details for payment.
His younger brother’s phone data showed him arranging to purchase kilos of cannabis, as well as arranging for runners to supply the drugs.
Kieran Beart, of Deerfield Road, March, was sentenced to five years in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (4 April), after admitting to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of ecstasy, being concerned in the supply of ketamine, being concerned in supply of cannabis, and acquiring criminal property.
Paddy Beart, of Creek Road, March, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison at the same court, after admitting to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and acquiring criminal property.
Cox, of Campbeltown, Scotland, was sentenced to a one-year community order and a £500 fine after admitting acquiring criminal property.
Detective Sergeant Rich Ellison said: “Thanks to the phone data taken from their phones, we have been able to disrupt the supply of drugs in Fenland.
“Drug dealing and the associated criminality can significantly affect the community, and I urge anyone with information or concerns to report it to us.”