Cambridgeshire drink driver avoids jail after being caught more than five times over the limit

A drink driver who got behind the wheel while more than five times the legal limit has avoided a spell behind bars.

Oliver Jones (36) was driving his BMW estate car on August 7 when he was stopped by police on Malting Yard, Ramsey, just a few yards from his home.

He later took a breath test, and gave a reading of 184 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Jones, of Malting Yard, Ramsey, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (August 29) where he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was given a 17 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was banned from driving for five years.

He was also ordered to take part in an alcohol treatment requirement for six months, a rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days, and pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

A police spokesperson said: “Drink driving is one of the ‘Fatal four’ causes of road traffic collisions.

“Drinking any amount of alcohol before getting behind the wheel is dangerous, but being more than five times over the legal limit is completely reckless.”

Jones’ case is the latest to be heard at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this year where drivers have given high alcohol readings.

In May, Sadie Johnson was given a suspended sentence after crashing into the back of another car in Storey’s Bar Road. She later gave a Breathalyser reading of 166 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath.

The court heard the reading was above the highest level in the sentencing guidelines - with the guidelines having a starting point of a 12 week sentence for any case involving a reading ‘between 120 and 150 or above.’

Johnson was given a 24 week jail sentence, suspended for 24 months, ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, and take part in an alcohol treatment requirement for 12 months and 30 days of rehabilitation activity requirement. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge, and banned from driving for four years.

In July a man was jailed after being caught driving while more than three times over the limit - without insurance or a licence.

Blessing Tambula (38) was found with an empty beer can on his passenger seat when police stopped him on the A16 near Eye at 5.30pm on Friday, July 5.

Zimbabwe national Tambula, of Lavenham Court, Peterborough told police he had been drinking at a friend’s house, had been to sleep and then woken up ‘feeling OK to drive’ - despite officers describing him having a ‘vacant stare.’

He gave a breathalyser reading of 127 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath when he was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

He admitted drink driving and driving otherwise in accordance with a license, after telling the court his licence had been suspended while his right to stay in the country was finalised.

While he was not charged with driving with no insurance, Judge Ken Sheraton said as a result of his licence being suspended, he would have had no valid policy.

Tambula was jailed for eight weeks, banned from driving for three years, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £122.

He was one of 11 drink drivers in front of Judge Sheraton on the same day - with a further two also being jailed.

And last month a Kettering man was given a suspended jail sentence after being caught more than four times over the limit.

Adam Muir (37) of St Matthews Road, Kettering, was driving a Skoda Octavia when he was stopped by police on Malborne Way, Peterborough on July 17 this year.

He was breathalysed, and he gave a reading of 150 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than four times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving, and was given an 18 week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge, £85 costs and banned from driving for 36 months. The disqualification can be reduced by 36 weeks if he completes a drink driving rehabilitation course by September 28 2021

If you wish to report drink driving, Cambridgeshire police operate a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to call and report those driving under the influence of drink and drugs. The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives you the opportunity to supply officers with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on Cambridgeshire’s roads.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving