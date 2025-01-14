Cambridgeshire delivery driver who 'upskirted' 10 women placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Cambridgeshire delivery driver who filmed secret ‘upskirting’ videos of ten women – and was found with indecent images of children and extreme pornography on his phone – has been jailed at court.

Kyle Spires, 36, had his phone seized in October 2023 after police received information relating to the uploading of multiple indecent images of children to the internet.

Most of the videos appeared to have been taken while Spires was working as a delivery driver

Inquiries led them to a house in March, but after several hours of searching and investigation at the home of a distressed family with a young child, nothing untoward was found.

The family had nothing to do with the offence, but had previously allowed Spires, who unknown to them was already on bail for indecent image offences from 2022, to use their wi-fi.

Spires was arrested and his phone seized. It was analysed and found to contain 15 “upskirting” videos filmed between February and July 2023.

It transpired there were 10 different victims, eight of whom have never been identified. Most of the videos appeared to have been taken while Spires was working as a delivery driver - his victims being women receiving deliveries at home or work.

Two victims were identified by police – one who had received a parcel at her workplace and another who had spoken to Spires while he posed as a customer.

On Spires’ phone were also 16 category C indecent videos of children, 26 category B videos and 64 category A videos – the most severe. Alongside this there were 25 extreme pornographic videos of adults engaging in sexual acts with animals.

Denials in police interview

In police interview Spires denied any involvement in the crimes and answered, “no comment”. However, he was later charged with offences of possessing an extreme pornographic image, three counts of making indecent images of children and three counts of voyeurism – namely recording an image under clothing to observe another without consent.

He pleaded guilty to the offences at his magistrates’ court hearing and was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (10 January), where he was handed two years in prison and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade.

This sentence was ordered to be served on top of a two year and four-month sentence imposed from the previous investigation relating to indecent images.

Judge rejects claim that ‘upskirting’ was ‘not sexual’

Sentencing, Judge Philip Grey told Spires he would have been fully aware that what he was doing was “criminal and serious”, adding that he was unable to resist working in this way which speaks volumes as to his ongoing risk to others.

Judge Grey added that, having heard an impact statement from one of the victims, the consequences of the offending had been clear.

He told Spires the woman was “angry and has every right to be”, adding that his victim has been deeply disturbed, lost her trust in men she didn’t know and was anxious of being in public – all so Spires could get a “cheap kick”.

Judge Grey said he rejected a claim there was not a sexual motive in the upskirting at the time, adding that there is “no other reason to do this other than for sexual thrills”.

He concluded by telling Spires that his behaviour in filming the upskirting videos was disgusting and showed a complete contempt for the women.

"Each image of child sexual abuse shows a real person who is victimised every time these images are shared”

DC Matthew Walshe, who investigated, said: “Spires committed these offences while on bail, having already been arrested for making indecent images of children and voyeurism in 2022. Even after pleading guilty to those offences, he continued to offend while waiting to be sentenced.

“Thanks to the assistance from his former employer and a member of the public, two of Spires’ victims were identified so their voices could be heard in court. Despite the remaining women not being identified, the content and context of the videos were so clear that Spires had no choice but to plead guilty.

“Along with the victims of his voyeurism, each image of child sexual abuse shows a real person who is victimised every time these images are shared. I hope Spires reflects on this while in prison.”