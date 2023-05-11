News you can trust since 1948
Burglars raid cigarette counter at Peterborough city centre WH Smiths and Post Office

“The drawer which holds cigarettes was emptied”

By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th May 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 14:23 BST

Burglars got away with cigarettes after smashing their way into a Peterborough city centre store in a midnight raid.

Police were called to the WH Smith and Post Office branch in Bridge Street just after 1.30am this morning (May 11.)

The glass window to one of the doors had been smashed in the burglary,

Police at the scene todayPolice at the scene today
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We received reports of a burglary at WH Smith in Bridge Street, Peterborough at 1.40am today (11 May). Two male suspects, who were wearing dark clothing, forced entry. The drawer which holds cigarettes was emptied. It is unknown at this time if anything else has been stolen.

"Anyone who witnessed anything or has any information is urged to call 101 quoting reference 35/34798/23.”

The branch has been closed today, while police work at the scene. It is not known when it will re-open.

The Peterborough Telegraph has approached WH Smith and The Post Office for comment.