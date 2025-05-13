Burglar is jailed after smashing his way into elderly man's Warboys home and stealing £16,000

Court told raider had visited victim’s home earlier same day

A callous burglar who smashed his way into an elderly man’s home before stealing his savings of £16,000 has been jailed.

Sam Smith (23) with an accomplice, used a sledgehammer to break in through the victim’s backdoor during the night before stealing the cash which was in a grandfather clock.

The two also tipped the 80-year-old victim out of bed leaving the man with minor injuries and needing hospital treatment.

Burglar Sam Smith (23) has been sentenced to four year and nine months in jail

Smith and his accomplice had broken into the man’s home in Warboys, Huntingdon, at 11.30pm on March 16, 2023.

But a court was told that Smith had been to the man’s home earlier that same day and had offered to paint his front door and windowsill for £400.

The victim agreed to the work and went to get the cash from a grandfather clock in his bedroom while Smith followed.

Smith took the money for the work but did not return to complete it despite saying he would be back in a few hours.

The court was told that after the break-in Smith’s DNA was found on the sledgehammer, which had been left at the scene, and he was arrested in Boston on March 30, 2023.

In an impact statement, the victim said he struggled to get to sleep at night and was “scared” someone would come back.

Smith, of Common Road, Potton, Sandy, Bedfordshire, was jailed for 57 months at Cambridge Crown Court on May 8 having pleaded guilty to burglary and fraud.

Afterwards, PC Andy Smith said: “This was a despicable burglary and fraud where Smith took advantage of a vulnerable elderly man.

"Sadly, the case also demonstrates the lasting psychological impact burglary can have on victims and shows why it remains a force priority.

“We will continue to do all we can to get those who target vulnerable people before the courts.”