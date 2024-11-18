Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brothers Hassan Nadeem and Zain Nadeem are from Manchester.

Two brothers from Manchester who were caught dealing class A drugs in Peterborough city centre have been sentenced.

Hassan Nadeem, 32, and Zain Nadeem, 21, were caught red-handed with £1,490 worth of heroin and crack cocaine hidden in the window controls of a car they were in.

On October 26 last year, plain-clothed officers from the Neighbourhood Support Team spotted known drug users getting in and out of a Toyota Yaris near to Waitrose in Bourges Boulevard, before moving on to Asda car park.

Hassan Nadeem.

The car was stopped and the brothers claimed no one else had been in the car.

A search uncovered £1,490 worth of class A drug wraps hidden under the passenger side window controls, as well as £776.12 in cash within the car and three mobile phones – all of which were later found to contain messages relating to drugs supply.

The brothers, both of Burnage Lane, Manchester, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (November 13) where they were sentenced after previously admitting possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Hassan Nadeem was jailed for two years and four months while Zain Nadeem received a sentence of two years suspended for two years.

The drugs and their location.

Detective Constable Ryan Ellington, who investigated, said: “We have dedicated teams to tackle drug dealing across the county who are out gathering intelligence and reacting to information from the public.

“You may not always see them, as with this case they are often not in police uniform, but know that they are there, and they are working hard to disrupt those who think it is acceptable to deal drugs in our city.”