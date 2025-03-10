Brothers banned from Peterborough city centre following concerns around them exploiting homeless people

Joseph, Lucas, and Fred Lamb all issued with slavery and trafficking risk orders (STROs)

Three brothers have been served court orders banning them from Peterborough city centre following concerns around them exploiting homeless people.

Joseph Lamb, 35, Lucas Lamb, 36, and Fred Lamb, 42, have been served with slavery and trafficking risk orders (STROs) following an application at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court by the Peterborough City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

They were initially served with interim orders in October last year after police received information about them exploiting and assaulting homeless people over a long period of time.

Lucas, Joseph and Fred Lamb (left to right)

The order bans Joseph, of North Road, Whittlesford, near Cambridge, and Fred, of Trelowen Way, Hempstead, Peterborough, from the city centre, apart from pre-arranged medical appointments, until September 2029.

Lucas, also of Trelowen Way, is to follow the same conditions until October 2029.

Failure to comply with a STRO is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to five years.

PC Tom Cates, from Peterborough’s City Centre NPT, said: “These orders restrict the activities of an un-convicted person where there is a risk they will commit a slavery or trafficking offence, and protects potential victims from physical or psychological harm.

“The behaviour and threats the brothers directed at their victims were very concerning, and action had to be taken to protect vulnerable people.

“Since being served with the interim order, Fred has been convicted of nine breaches, with him being jailed twice last month. We will continue to enforce this order by arresting for every breach and putting them before the courts.”