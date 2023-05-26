News you can trust since 1948
Boy (14) charged with arsons after two fires at Peterborough home

Teenager due in court charged with a number of offences, including two counts of arson with intent to endanger life
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th May 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:12 BST

Detectives have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with arsons at a home in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough.

Police were alerted to the first fire at a flat in Stagsden on the afternoon of 26 April by the fire service.

On Sunday (21 May), a second fire was reported at the same property, resulting in the teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, being arrested.

He was released on bail while further enquiries were carried out, however, last night (Thursday), he was charged with two counts of arson with intent to endanger life, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker – namely spitting at one police officer and punching another, and criminal damage relating to a police custody cell.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).