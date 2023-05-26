Detectives have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with arsons at a home in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough.

Police were alerted to the first fire at a flat in Stagsden on the afternoon of 26 April by the fire service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday (21 May), a second fire was reported at the same property, resulting in the teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, being arrested.

Court news

He was released on bail while further enquiries were carried out, however, last night (Thursday), he was charged with two counts of arson with intent to endanger life, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker – namely spitting at one police officer and punching another, and criminal damage relating to a police custody cell.