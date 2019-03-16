Bomb squad called as Peterborough road cordoned off for hours due to suspicious package

The bomb disposal unit has been called to a road in Peterborough which has been cordoned off by police this afternoon (Saturday, March 16).

Police and the bomb squad are in New Road, Woodston, after reports of a suspicious package.

The bomb disposal unit in New Road

The road has been cordoned off for hours with the emergency services near the Army Reserve Centre.

A police spokesman said: "A multi-agency contingency is in place. The road will remain closed until it is deemed safe to reopen."

Police are not disclosing any further information at this time.

More as we have it.