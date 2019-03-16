Residents caught up in Peterborough bomb scare use community centre as refuge

Residents caught up in a bomb scare in Peterborough are being put up in a community centre as the major incident continues long into the evening.

The emergency services, including the bomb disposal unit, have been in New Road, Woodston, throughout the afternoon and evening,

Bomb disposal squad at New Road, Woodston - near the TA Centre, London Road

Marked and unmarked police cars and fire crews are also in attendance, with a large police cordon up near the Army Reserve Centre since the early afternoon.

A white tent has also been put up, it has been reported, with some residents also said to have been evacuated.

A police spokesman said this afternoon: “A multi-agency contingency is in place. The road will remain closed until it is deemed safe to reopen.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cambridgeshire police again this evening but no further information is being disclosed at this time.

The emergency services in New Road. Photo: Terry Harris

Belsize Community Centre in Celta Road posted on Facebook this evening: “Just so that you are aware Belsize Community Centre is being used for all the public in top end New Road (London Road , Westbrooke Road etc to take refuge until the incident has been dealt with.

“At this stage we do not know how long it will take to deal with the matter as Police, Specialist fire and Bomb squad are either on their way from Essex, Cambridge areas and some further afield.”

More updates as we have them.

