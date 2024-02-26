BMW driver who killed man and left four-year-old needing a wheelchair after crash on A47 at Wittering jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A father who killed a man, and also left members of his own family injured in a crash near Peterborough, has been jailed.

Asim Bashir, 48, has been locked up for 12 years after being found guilty of causing the crash that killed Christopher Hunt on the A47 at Wittering.

Family of victim say they are pleased they have ‘justice for Chris’

Christopher Hunt (inset) died in the crash caused by Asim Bashir

After Bashir was sentenced, the family of Christopher Hunt said: “The last two years have been very stressful and traumatic for us, but we have finally got justice for Chris. He is greatly missed by the whole family.

"We would like to thank the police and all involved in the trial for their hard work, dedication and professionalism.”

Bashir tried to overtake multiple vehicles

Cambridge Crown Court heard how Bashir was driving a grey BMW M8 along the westbound A47 near Wittering, on Friday, 8 October, 2021, when he tried to overtake an Audi, Ranger Rover and a lorry at about 8.10pm.

Also in the car was his 12-year-old son in the front seat, and in the back seats, two sons aged 10 and six months in a car seat, his 41-year-old wife, who had their four-year-old son on her knee.

Bashir overtook the Audi and forced his way in between the Range Rover before attempting to overtake that and the lorry.

After overtaking the Range Rover and when passing the lorry, Bashir collided head-on with a red Ford Fiesta being driven in the opposite direction by Christopher Hunt, 33, of Uppingham.

The Fiesta went airborne, through a tree line, down an embankment before landing in a field and exploding into flames, killing Mr Hunt.

Bashir’s BMW span back and hit the front of the Range Rover.

Passers-by came to help the family, who managed to leave the vehicle, but Bashir needed to be cut free from the wreckage by firefighters.

Bashir, his wife, and his 10-year-old and four- year-old sons, were taken to hospital suffering from serious injuries, while Mr Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene and the other children suffered minor injuries.

The four-year-old now needs to use a wheelchair as a consequence of his injuries.

Bashir had been travelling from the family home in South Woodford, London, to Bradford.

Bashir found guilty at trial

He pleaded not guilty to all charges, however the jury unanimously found him guilty after a seven day trial in January.

Today, at Cambridge Crown Court, Bashir, of High View Road, South Woodford, London, was jailed for 12 years, having been found guilty after of three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of causing death by dangerous driving.He was also disqualified from driving for 14 years.

“Bashir has killed an innocent man going about his business, as well as maiming members of his own family"

DC Kevin Drury said: “This was a tragic case, where Bashir has killed an innocent man going about his business, as well as maiming members of his own family and leaving them incredibly traumatised.

“Our thoughts are both with Mr Hunt’s family and the members of Bashir’s family impacted by this incident and I hope this sentence can give them all a little bit of closure.

“Bashir’s driving was incredibly dangerous as well as reckless – only he will know why he decided to put his loved ones and other road users in danger that night.

"His decision to drive the way he did, knowing he had five additional passengers in his vehicle, some of whom were unrestrained, was incredibly dangerous and was a major factor in them sustaining their serious, life-changing injuries.

“I am glad Bashir has faced justice and this case is poignant reminder that dangerous driving can cost and ruin lives."