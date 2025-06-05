Blue badge that expired 22 years ago seized in Peterborough as council crack down on misuse

More than 20 fines issued to motorists using blue badge spaces – but not displaying a badge

A motorist using a blue badge that expired more than 20 years has had the badge seized – as Peterborough City Council cracked down on misuse of the items.

The council took the action on Saturday (May 31) on National Blue Badge Day of Action, to ensure that badges were being used correctly used.

Blue Badge holders in Peterborough are permitted to park on double or single yellow lines (where no loading restrictions are in place – indicated by single or double kerb markings) for up to three hours, for free in on-street pay and display bays for as long as they would like (but not in off-street car parks where normal charges will apply), in limited waiting bays (30 mins, one hour, etc) for as long as they would like or in disabled badge holders only bays for as long as stated on the signs, if no time limit is stated on the signs they can park for as long as they would like.

A blue badge that expired in 2003 was being used in Peterborough

During the day of action, Civil Enforcement Officers inspected 114 displayed badges – as well as taking other action.

A City Council spokesperson said: “As part of our support for the National Blue Badge Day of Action our Civil Enforcement Officers took to the streets on 31 May to tackle those individuals who appear to be abusing the Blue Badge Scheme.

“In total we inspected 114 displayed badges, seized 12 badges, one for misuse and 11 expired badges were taken out of circulation with one driver's expired badge dating back to 2003. We also issued 21 penalty charge notices to vehicles that were not displaying a blue badge at all.

"During last year's Blue Badge Day of Action we seized four badges out of 80 inspections.

“Our enforcement officers actively engage in Blue Badge inspections throughout the year, verifying the validity of issued badges and ensuring their appropriate use.

“Misuse of a Blue Badge is a criminal offence, which can carry a fine of up to £1,000.”

If you believe a Blue Badge is being misused please report it at: https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/report-it-online

For more information about the correct use of the Blue Badge scheme: https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/parking/blue-badge-parking-scheme