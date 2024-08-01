Ban on driving down Westgate in Peterborough city centre enforcement to be increased after 2,500 fines handed out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ANPR cameras located on Westgate and Long Causway

The enforcement of moving traffic offences in Peterborough city centre is to be increased from next week.

Back in February, the council started a new initiative to penalise poor and illegal driving habits, reduce congestion, improve air quality and road safety, as well as encouraging sustainable travel.

Enforcement carried out by Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras started at three sites - Long Causeway (pedestrian and cycle zone), Westgate (pedestrian and cycle zone) and Queens Drive West (Safer School Street), with warning signs in place and the council able to take action against motorists committing several offences.

More than 2,500 fines have been handed out

The Peterborough Telegraph exclusively revealed more than 2,500 fines have been handed out for people who have breached the regulations on multiple occasions.

The action has resulted in an 85 per cent reduction in offences at the sites and creating a safer pedestrian environment in the city centre.

A new enforcement site in Church Street will go live on Monday 5 August. Vehicles are regularly driving the wrong way in Church Street to access the pedestrian area, putting pedestrians in danger and driving against the flow of other authorised vehicles.

No entry signage has been installed and motorists who ignore this will be committing a breach. A six-month warning notice period for first time offences in Church Street will start on this date, meaning that penalty charge notices (PCNs) will be issued during that time for repeat offenders.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “I’m delighted that this enforcement work is already proving successful and look forward to seeing the scheme make a positive difference for years to come.

“We started this initiative following a public consultation, so we are taking effective action over issues that residents were concerned about. The new powers will help us achieve many of our key aims such as improving road safety and encouraging sustainable travel, benefitting road users and residents alike.”

The six-month warning notice period for the initial sites - Westgate and Long Causeway Pedestrian zones - will end on 5 August. From this date onwards, there will be no warnings served and PCNs will be issued when the restrictions are breached.