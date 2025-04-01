Ban for Peterborough drunk driver caught at 9am
Petras Dovydaitis, 52, was reported to police on March 3 by a member of the public who saw him in a grey Mercedes in the car park in Hill Close, Eastfield.
He was stopped by police at 9.10am in nearby Eastfield Road after driving away.
Dovydaitis, of Langley, Bretton provided a breath test of 69 microgrammes, almost double the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.
He was arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station, where he provided an evidential sample of 59.
At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (March 24), Dovydaitis pleaded guilty to drink driving and was banned for one year and four months and handed a £333 fine.
PC Robert Foot, who investigated, said: “Dovydaitis was almost double the legal drink drive limit at nine in the morning.
“It is never acceptable to get behind the wheel after drinking heavily, and he is lucky he didn’t cause a crash or harm anyone, but it could have been a very different story.”
The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – available 24/7, which allows the reporting of anyone believed to be driving under the influence. Crimes in action should always be reported to police by calling 999.