Attempted murder arrests after man seriously injured in Bourne

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was seriously injured in an incident in Bourne on Saturday (October 11).

Officers were called to Bedehouse Bank in Bourne just before 11pm on Saturday 11 October, following reports of a disturbance in the street.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said that it was reported a dark coloured car left the scene and at the same time two men were seen running from the area.

A further call was received reporting a man with serious injuries had returned to an address on Bedehouse Bank. A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital.

Today, a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “Five people have been arrested in connection with the investigation; two men, aged 30 and 33 years on suspicion of attempt murder; two men and a woman, aged 25, 28 and 21 respectively, have been arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

“Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the areas of Bedehouse Bank and Eastgate, Bourne, on Saturday 11 October, between 10pm and 11pm, and has information they believe will help our investigation, to get in touch. We would also like to hear from anyone who saw a dark coloured car being driven away at speed from Bedehouse Bank or any activity that they felt was out of place in the local area.”

The men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released on bail.

Three individuals — a 28 year-old man, a 25 year-old man and a 21 year-old woman — arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply have also been released. The men have been bailed, while the woman has been released under investigation.

Additionally, the 28-year-old man who was bailed has since been further arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in police custody.

There are a number of ways to get in touch with Lincolnshire Police:

• Call the non-emergency number 101, please quote incident 541 of 11 October • Email [email protected], please quote incident 541 of 11 October • Contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111 or CrimeStopper-org.uk