Arrests made after fight involving 20 people in Peterborough city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three people have been bailed following incident

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have made a number of arrests following a ‘large scale fight’ in Peterborough city centre.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning (March 23).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 1.40am on 23 March with reports of violence on Broadway, Peterborough. A large-scale fight took place, believed to have involved up to 20 people. An investigation is underway. So far:

Three people have been arrested

“A 37-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested for a public order act and suspicion of possessing class A drugs. He has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood on 22 June.

“A 24-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of common assault. He has been bailed to 22 June.

“A 40-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested for a public order act. He has been bailed to 22 June.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police, either by visiting their website or by calling 101.