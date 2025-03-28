Arrests made after fight involving 20 people in Peterborough city centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers have made a number of arrests following a ‘large scale fight’ in Peterborough city centre.
The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning (March 23).
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 1.40am on 23 March with reports of violence on Broadway, Peterborough. A large-scale fight took place, believed to have involved up to 20 people. An investigation is underway. So far:
“A 37-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested for a public order act and suspicion of possessing class A drugs. He has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood on 22 June.
“A 24-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of common assault. He has been bailed to 22 June.
“A 40-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested for a public order act. He has been bailed to 22 June.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police, either by visiting their website or by calling 101.