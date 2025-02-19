Armed police called to Peterborough street following 'disturbance'

Drone used by officers following call

Armed police were called to a Peterborough street after a reports of ‘weapons being seen’ during a ‘disturbance.’

Officers were called to Pennine Way, Gunthorpe, on Monday morning.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Our response officers attended alongside our armed officers due to reports of weapons being seen, and our Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT), who were able to assist those on the ground by using their drone to get an aerial view of the area.

“No weapons were found, however an investigation is ongoing.”

While working in the area, officers discovered a motorbike that had been reported as stolen last year.

The spokesperson said: “While we were searching the area, a motorbike was found in the garden of a house in Swale Avenue, and checks on our systems revealed it had been reported as stolen from a house in Woodston in October!

“The motorbike has been seized and the owner made aware.

“We are aware of recent complaints from residents about anti-social vehicle use involving motorbikes in the area, particularly excessive noise and dangerous driving.

“Enquiries into the matter are ongoing. If you have any concerns about anti-social vehicle use in your area, let us know here https://orlo.uk/lKXsR”