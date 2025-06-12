Appeal to help police locate wanted man believed to be in the Peterborough, Spalding or Boston areas
Ayoub El Morabiti, 34, is believed to be in the Peterborough areas, but also has connections to the Spalding and Boston areas of Lincolnshire.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers are proactively searching for him, but we also need to ask for help from the public to bring him in.
“We believe that there will be someone with information about his whereabouts and we would remind people that it is an offence to assist a suspected offender with the intention of preventing their arrest.
“If you know where he is, please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number 25000205983.”
People can also share information via email at [email protected] or [email protected], quoting the same crime reference number.
They added: “If you are fearful of making a report, you can also share information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”