Appeal to help police locate wanted man believed to be in the Peterborough, Spalding or Boston areas

By Gemma Gadd
Published 12th Jun 2025, 15:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for help to locate a man wanted in connection with harassment and two breaches of a non-molestation order.

Ayoub El Morabiti, 34, is believed to be in the Peterborough areas, but also has connections to the Spalding and Boston areas of Lincolnshire.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers are proactively searching for him, but we also need to ask for help from the public to bring him in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We believe that there will be someone with information about his whereabouts and we would remind people that it is an offence to assist a suspected offender with the intention of preventing their arrest.

Ayoub El Morabitiplaceholder image
Ayoub El Morabiti

“If you know where he is, please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number 25000205983.”

People can also share information via email at [email protected] or [email protected], quoting the same crime reference number.

They added: “If you are fearful of making a report, you can also share information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice