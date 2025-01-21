APPEAL: Police looking for witnesses after Tag Heuer Formula 1 wristwatch stolen in robbery at Peterborough rowing lake

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Robbery happened on Friday afternoon

Detectives investigating a robbery in Peterborough last week are appealing for information.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was walking on the footpath beside the rowing lake near Longthorpe Parkway when he was confronted by four men on bicycles at about 2.25pm on Friday (17 January).

They threatened him before stealing his wallet and Tag Heuer Formula 1 wristwatch and heading back in the direction of Orton Mere.

The men were all wearing dark facemasks, two with grinning faces printed on the front. They were described as Asian, aged between 16 and 20, with dark hair and facial hair. One of the men was riding a bright yellow mountain bike and was wielding a thick tree branch like a baseball bat.

DC George Corney said: “This was a horrible experience for the victim and I’d appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

“If you believe you know the identity of the suspects, or saw them in the area at the time, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/3786/25. Anyone without internet access should call 101.