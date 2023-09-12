Appeal launched after woman sexually assaulted in Peterborough street
Police have cordoned off a field in Peterborough after a woman was sexually assaulted last night (September 11).
The field in Normanton Road, Welland, was taped off this morning.
Police said that a man approached the victim, a woman in her 20s, at about 10pm, as she walked in Redmile Walk, Welland.
The woman suffered slight physical injuries. No arrests have been made.
DCI Chris O’Brien said “We know this will be concerning for local residents and we will have an increased presence in the area over the next few days. Please speak to an officer if you have any concerns.”
Last week an e-fit of a suspect in another Peterborough sexual assault was released by police. The offence happened on Sunday, 20 August, in the underpass between Bourges Boulevard and Westfield Road.
Police have said the two offences are not being connected at this stage.
Anyone with information should call 101,