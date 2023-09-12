Watch more videos on Shots!

Police have cordoned off a field in Peterborough after a woman was sexually assaulted last night (September 11).

The field in Normanton Road, Welland, was taped off this morning.

Police said that a man approached the victim, a woman in her 20s, at about 10pm, as she walked in Redmile Walk, Welland.

Police cordon in place at the field near the Charteris Centre at Normanton Road, Welland

The woman suffered slight physical injuries. No arrests have been made.

DCI Chris O’Brien said “We know this will be concerning for local residents and we will have an increased presence in the area over the next few days. Please speak to an officer if you have any concerns.”

Police have said the two offences are not being connected at this stage.