Police appeal for help to trace man wanted after serious sexual assault in Peterborough - as E-fit of suspect is released

Woman was attacked in the early hours of August 20
By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST
Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault in Peterborough have appealed for help to trace a man wanted in connection with a serious sexual assault in Peterborough – and have released an E-Fit of the suspect.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was attacked between 2.30am and 3.50am on Sunday, 20 August, in the underpass between Bourges Boulevard and Westfield Road.

Detective Inspector Graham Newton said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man who resembles our e-fit.

Do you recognise this man?Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?
“We are also still appealing for any information, no matter how small, and to any drivers with dashcam footage who were in the area of Bourges Boulevard, Taverners Road or Westfield Road.

“This was an incredibly distressing incident for the victim who continues to be supported by specially trained officers.”

Anyone with information should visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website or speak to police on web chat quoting reference 35/62429/23.

