Appeal after man attacked with metal pole in Peterborough
Police have launched an appeal after a man was attacked with a metal pole in the city.
The attack happened between 10pm and 11pm in Chadburn, Paston.
The victim, aged in his 40s, managed to get to a property in Crabtree to get help and paramedics were called. He was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.
He told officers he had been attacked with a metal pole, but was unable to describe the suspects.
An investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have yet been made.
PC Andy Minns said: “This was a serious attack that has hospitalised the victim and left him with significant injuries.
“If you witnessed what happened, or noticed anything suspicious in the area, please contact us.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/51619/21. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.