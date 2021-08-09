Appeal after man attacked with metal pole in Peterborough

Police

The attack happened between 10pm and 11pm in Chadburn, Paston.

The victim, aged in his 40s, managed to get to a property in Crabtree to get help and paramedics were called. He was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

He told officers he had been attacked with a metal pole, but was unable to describe the suspects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have yet been made.

PC Andy Minns said: “This was a serious attack that has hospitalised the victim and left him with significant injuries.

“If you witnessed what happened, or noticed anything suspicious in the area, please contact us.”