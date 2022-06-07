Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of medals dating from the First World War and Second World War were stolen during a burglary.

Sometime between 11am and 12 noon on Tuesday May 31 unknown offenders broke into a property on The Parkway in Spalding and took the medals.

The selection of medals, owned by the family, are of huge sentimental value. They include the Burma Star, Battle of Britain 1939 – 45 Star Medal, the 1939 – 45 War Medal, and the 1939 – 45 Defence Medal. Also stolen were items personally issued and which include the soldier’s name on them.

Some of the stolen medals

One of the lines of enquiry being looked into is the presence of a white Vauxhall Vivaro van, which two white men wearing orange high-vis clothing were occupying. This vehicle was seen around the area from as early as 7.30am and may prove important to the investigation. Lincolnshire Police would like to identify the registration of that vehicle.

Anyone with information about the burglary, or the van, is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police:

By calling 101 quoting incident 173 of 31 May.

By emailing [email protected] putting incident number 173 of 31 May in the subject line.

A number of items were stolen in the burglary

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also report information via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.