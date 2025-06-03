13-year-old reported for dangerous driving at Peterborough beauty spot after police helicopter called

By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 11:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Incident happened during evening at Crown Lakes

A 13-year-old boy has been reported for dangerous driving in Peterborough following an incident at a Peterborough beauty spot.

The police helicopter was called out to Crown Lakes Country Park at about 9pm on May 29 following an incident involving a number of motorbikes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers had been on patrol in the area following reports of anti-social behaviour involving dirt bikes.

Police were on patrol at Crown Lakes following reports of anti-social behaviour involving dirt bikesPolice were on patrol at Crown Lakes following reports of anti-social behaviour involving dirt bikes
Police were on patrol at Crown Lakes following reports of anti-social behaviour involving dirt bikes

The teenager was caught up by officers after a bike was abandoned.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “A group of about five bikes made off from officers and a 13-year-old boy, suspected to be involved, was stopped in Cardea with help from the police helicopter.

“He was reported for the offences of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving with no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.”

Anyone concerned about anti-social behaviour in Peterborough should contact police, either online or by calling 101.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice