13-year-old reported for dangerous driving at Peterborough beauty spot after police helicopter called

Incident happened during evening at Crown Lakes

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 13-year-old boy has been reported for dangerous driving in Peterborough following an incident at a Peterborough beauty spot.

The police helicopter was called out to Crown Lakes Country Park at about 9pm on May 29 following an incident involving a number of motorbikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers had been on patrol in the area following reports of anti-social behaviour involving dirt bikes.

Police were on patrol at Crown Lakes following reports of anti-social behaviour involving dirt bikes

The teenager was caught up by officers after a bike was abandoned.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “A group of about five bikes made off from officers and a 13-year-old boy, suspected to be involved, was stopped in Cardea with help from the police helicopter.

“He was reported for the offences of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving with no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.”

Anyone concerned about anti-social behaviour in Peterborough should contact police, either online or by calling 101.