WATCH: Third man jailed over theft from shipping container in Peterborough
Mark Weekes, 48, was part of a group of men including Jamie Graham, 43, and Luke Nash, 42, who used wheelie bins to steal from the container behind Megadeals, in Lincoln Road, Millfield, on 18 August.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Weekes had also been on a crime spree between 13 July and 11 August, stealing about £700 worth of items from One Stop, in St Pauls Road, New England, on five separate occasions.”
Weekes, of no fixed address, was jailed for 30 weeks and ordered to pay £400 in compensation after admitting the five shop thefts and non-dwelling burglary at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (17 September).
He was also given a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) with the conditions:
• Not to enter One Stop, in St Paul’s Road, New England.
• Not to enter Sainsbury’s, in Bretton Centre.
• Not to enter Aldi, in Flaxlands, Bretton.
Detective Constable Emily Richardson said: “Weekes repeatedly targeted the same shop, which would have had a significant impact on staff.
“The CBO will give us greater powers to manage his offending as we will be able to arrest with every breach and put him before the courts.”
Anyone with information about Weekes breaching his CBO should contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Those without internet access should call 101.