WATCH: Teenage driver banned from roads after police pursuit through Peterborough city centre

The teen has admitted to dangerous driving

A teenager has been banned from driving after a police pursuit through roads in Peterborough city centre.

Cambs police said he hit speeds of up to 70mph in a 30mph zone, drove in darkness without lights and went the wrong way round a roundabout after failing to stop for officers.

A force spokesperson explained: “The 17-year-old from Peterborough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was pursued in his silver Volkswagen Golf through Peterborough city centre, Westwood, Netherton, Longthorpe, and Bretton, before stopping in Mayor’s Walk, West Town.

A still from the police car's on-board camera

“Traffic officers had tried to stop him on the evening of 1 February after seeing him stop two car lengths away from traffic lights in Bourges Boulevard, for no apparent reason.”

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (5 March), where he was handed a 12-month driving disqualification and a nine-month youth referral order after admitting dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence – due to him being a provisional licence holder.

PC Freddie Tomalin, from the force’s road policing unit, said: “The disregard he had for the other drivers on the road was blatant, with him reaching speeds of up to 70mph, driving without his lights on and going the wrong way round a roundabout.

“His actions could have had serious consequences, and it is extremely fortunate that no one was hurt.”