WATCH: Police raid Peterborough home and arrest drug dealer in his bed

A drug dealer who ran a criminal enterprise supplying class A drugs across Peterborough has been jailed.

Police raided the home of Dantae Foster, in Pendleton, Peterborough, on 11 March following intelligence he was operating as a county line dealer running the ‘Dee’ line.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers searching his room found more than £1,000 in cash, along with heroin and cocaine with a street value of up to £630. They also seized a knife and two mobile phones.

“Investigations into the mobile phone usage revealed he was responsible for running the ‘Dee’ line.”

Main image: A screenshot from the police bodycam footage. Inset: Dantae Foster

At Cambridge Crown Court on 15 July, 23-year-old Foster was sentenced to four years in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of a knife in a public place, possession with intent to supply heroin, being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Detective Constable Stacey Caley, who investigated, said: “Prolific drug dealers like Foster target vulnerable people and manage drug lines for the sole purpose of financial gain. County lines bring misery to our communities in the form of drug dealing, exploitation and violence and will not be tolerated in Cambridgeshire.”

Operation Hypernova 3 is a force wide investigation to target the supply of class A controlled drugs, specifically crack cocaine and heroin by county lines dealers. In March, the team dismantled 50 county lines and charged 35 people with more than 100 drug and human trafficking offences.

If you suspect drug dealing where you live, report it to Cambs Police online.