A call from a member of the public about a suspected drink driver led to a man being convicted of class A drug dealing in Peterborough.

On the evening of June 22 last year, Cambs police said they received a 999 call “reporting a man who had got out of a white Alfa Romeo in Oundle Road, Woodston, stumbling as he walked into a nearby convenience store”.

Officers arrived and found 33-year-old Lewis Atkins in the driver’s seat of the Alfa, who blew just over the drink drive limit.

The drugs police recovered

A force spokesperson said: “Atkins was arrested and his car searched, which uncovered six small bags of cocaine, plus £785 in cash, a “burner” mobile phone and drugs paraphernalia.

“He was strip-searched in custody where officers found a further 29 bags of cocaine in his underpants, and more in the bedroom of his home in Thistle Drive, Stanground.

“The total value of drugs seized was about £2,900 worth.”

Atkins appeared at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) where he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, after previously admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine. He must also carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. The £785 in cash seized must be forfeited and will be donated to Peterborough Women’s Aid.

Police said no action was taken in relation to drink driving “after an evidential sample provided in custody was within the legal limit”.

Detective Constable Andrew Donaldson, who investigated, commented: “Thanks to the call from a member of the public who was concerned Atkins was going to get behind the wheel and put people in danger, we’ve taken several thousands of pounds worth of cocaine off the streets.

“I would encourage anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing to report it to us.”

Anyone with information about drugs can report to police online via the force’s dedicated drugs information webpage.