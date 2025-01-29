WATCH: Police chase drug dealer carrying machete in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police found crack and heroin hidden inside his pants

A drug dealer who threw away a machete as police chased him in Peterborough has been jailed.

Abdul Kareem, 19, ran from officers after they approached him and others in an underpass at Bourges Boulevard on 21 September.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Kareem discarded the machete that had been hidden in his trousers in a bush.

Inset: Abdul Kareem. Main image: the drugs and machete police uncovered.

“After catching up with him, officers discovered he had cannabis on him, and a strip-search in custody uncovered 66 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin hidden in his boxers.”

Kareem, of Cromwell Road, Millfield, Peterborough, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday (28 January), where he was sentenced to 32 months in prison, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, possession of cannabis and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Detective Constable Joshua Crown, who investigated, said: “Drug dealing and associated anti-social behaviour can significantly affect communities. I urge anyone with concerns or information to report it to us.”

Anyone with concerns or information about drugs can report to police online via the dedicated drugs information webpage.