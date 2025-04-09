WATCH: BMW driver crashes car after leading police on high speed pursuit through Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A disqualified driver ignored traffic lights and went the wrong way around roundabouts as he led police on a high-speed pursuit in Peterborough.

Jay Woodgate, 28, failed to stop after crashing his BMW into a parked car in Broadway at about 4am on 15 December.

A Cambs Police spokesperson explained: “Police were called, but Woodgate refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued in Eye Road.

Jay Woodgate (inset) and a still from the police car footage after Woodgate crashed his car..

“Woodgate drove at nearly double the 30mph speed limit as he attempted to get away, before ignoring a keep left bollard and turning right onto the Frank Perkins Parkway.

“He drove through red traffic lights at Eye roundabout and re-joined the parkway, travelling south at speeds of more than 90mph.

“Woodgate left the parkway and went the wrong way around the Boongate roundabout, before driving along St Johns Street, crossing the mini roundabout in the wrong lane and continuing onto Rivergate.

“He travelled at speeds of 65mph along London Road, before crashing into a set of traffic lights at the junction with Fletton Avenue.

“Woodgate ran and attempted to hide in nearby undergrowth, but he was found by officers and arrested.

“He failed a roadside alcohol breath test, returning a reading of more than double the limit. He was taken to hospital as a precaution, where he refused to supply a sample of blood for analysis.”

Woodgate, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough, admitted failing to stop after a road accident, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving without insurance.

On Monday (7 April) at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for 15 months.

PC Mark Draper said: “Woodgate’s reckless behaviour could easily have resulted in someone being seriously injured or killed.

“He drove dangerously in a city centre with a complete disregard for the safety of others.

“I’m pleased he was apprehended before anyone was hurt and has now appeared in court.