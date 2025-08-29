WATCH as police search Peterborough's man car and home in search for drugs

A man found to be dealing steroids in Peterborough has been given a suspended jail term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deividas Jursa (31) was stopped in his car at the BP filling station in Bretton, as part of a drugs warrant enforced by Neighbourhood Support Team police officers.

No drugs were found in the car during the search on November 13, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But officers followed it up by carrying out a search of Jursa’s home in Calverdale, Orton Longueville, Peterborough, where they found a substantial amount of Anabolic Steroids – which is a class C drug – as well as drugs packaging equipment.

A man found to be dealing steroids in Peterborough has been given a suspended jail term.

Jursa was initially bailed and released under investigation, but was later charged with possession with intent to supply a class C drug.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on August 22, where he was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Detective Constable James Walker-Harrison, who investigated, said: “This was a great find by our neighbourhood officers, who were acting on information about Jursa’s involvement in the supply of drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drug dealing and the associated criminality can be very disruptive to the local community, and I encourage anyone with concerns to report it.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing can report to police online via the dedicated drugs information webpage.