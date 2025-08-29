WATCH as police search Peterborough's man car and home in search for drugs
Deividas Jursa (31) was stopped in his car at the BP filling station in Bretton, as part of a drugs warrant enforced by Neighbourhood Support Team police officers.
No drugs were found in the car during the search on November 13, 2023.
But officers followed it up by carrying out a search of Jursa’s home in Calverdale, Orton Longueville, Peterborough, where they found a substantial amount of Anabolic Steroids – which is a class C drug – as well as drugs packaging equipment.
Jursa was initially bailed and released under investigation, but was later charged with possession with intent to supply a class C drug.
He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on August 22, where he was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for 18 months.
Detective Constable James Walker-Harrison, who investigated, said: “This was a great find by our neighbourhood officers, who were acting on information about Jursa’s involvement in the supply of drugs.
“Drug dealing and the associated criminality can be very disruptive to the local community, and I encourage anyone with concerns to report it.”
Anyone with information about drug dealing can report to police online via the dedicated drugs information webpage.