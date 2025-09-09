WATCH as man drives dangerously near Peterborough's Stanground Academy to escape police

A man has been jailed after driving dangerously near a school in a bid to evade the police.

Liam Monds (33) had attracted the attention of the police because the Audi A5 he was driving was suspected to have false registration plates.

Officers from the police northern neighbourhood support team were on patrol and approached the Audi which had stopped in the car park at the Powerleague Complex near Stanground Academy.

But Monds suddenly reversed at speed onto the pavement and drove over a pedestrian crossing before making off.

The Audi A5 can be seen approaching the main road near Stanground Academy in Peterborough

Officers recovered the car in Pandora Drive, Cardea, and CCTV showed Monds had abandoned the vehicle and run off not long before officers arrived

The incident happened on September 10 last year.

He was arrested a week later in Abbots Close, Stamford, and charged with dangerous driving, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance.

Monds, of Bythorn Road, Stanground, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 3, where he was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison and disqualified from driving for 18 months after previously admitting the offences.

Afterwards, PC Charlie Adams, from the neighbourhood support team , said: “Monds had no regard for the people he put at risk by driving over a pedestrian only zone, and I am glad he was arrested before anyone was seriously hurt.”