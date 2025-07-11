Two men jailed after being caught hiding in Chatteris cannabis farm

Two men have been jailed after police caught them hiding among hundreds of cannabis plants.

The pair were found inside a cannabis factory where hundreds of cannabis plants were being ‘farmed’.

Didia Fetaj (26) and Angjelin Arra (29), were arrested at the industrial warehouse in New Road, Chatteris, by rural officers on May 27.

The raid on the warehouse was carried out after a police drone had revealed heat coming from the building, and officers could hear extractor fans and smell cannabis from outside.

More than 250 cannabis plants were discovered in the warehouse.

Fetaj and Arra, both of no fixed address, were each jailed for eight months at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (July 7) after admitting production of cannabis.

Detective Constable Hannah Cooke, who investigated, said: “Anyone who believes they are living near a cannabis factory should report it to us so we can continue to disrupt this criminality.”

Do you know the signs of a cannabis factory?

Covered up windows

Excessive security measures

Lots of condensation on windows, especially in the summer months

Lots of visitors often at unsociable hours

Excessive amounts of plant growing equipment

Lots of cable and wiring

Excessive electricity bills (for landlords)

No snow or frost covered roofs

Bright lights day and night

Buzz of ventilation