Two men jailed after being caught hiding in Chatteris cannabis farm
The pair were found inside a cannabis factory where hundreds of cannabis plants were being ‘farmed’.
Didia Fetaj (26) and Angjelin Arra (29), were arrested at the industrial warehouse in New Road, Chatteris, by rural officers on May 27.
The raid on the warehouse was carried out after a police drone had revealed heat coming from the building, and officers could hear extractor fans and smell cannabis from outside.
More than 250 cannabis plants were discovered in the warehouse.
Fetaj and Arra, both of no fixed address, were each jailed for eight months at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (July 7) after admitting production of cannabis.
Detective Constable Hannah Cooke, who investigated, said: “Anyone who believes they are living near a cannabis factory should report it to us so we can continue to disrupt this criminality.”
Do you know the signs of a cannabis factory?
- Covered up windows
- Excessive security measures
- Lots of condensation on windows, especially in the summer months
- Lots of visitors often at unsociable hours
- Excessive amounts of plant growing equipment
- Lots of cable and wiring
- Excessive electricity bills (for landlords)
- No snow or frost covered roofs
- Bright lights day and night
- Buzz of ventilation