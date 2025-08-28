Thief who stole oven and threatened to stab shop staff in Peterborough is jailed

A man who stole an oven from a Peterborough filling station and threatened to stab shop staff with a dirty needle has been jailed.

Daniel Butler, 38, entered Valero filling station in Bourges Boulevard on Monday 11 August, and stole a commercial oven worth approximately £2,000.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “He then went on a shoplifting spree between 11 August and 19 August, where he stole from a range of shops across Peterborough, including a scooter from Halfords in Mallory Road, Fengate, on 13 August.

“Butler, of no fixed address, also hurled abuse at the shop staff who challenged him, threatening to attack them with dirty needles and a knife.”

He was jailed for ten months and ordered to pay £150 in compensation at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (22 August), after admitting six counts of theft from shop, three public order offences, one non-dwelling burglary, and being in possession of cocaine.

PC Jack Jenkins, from the northern Spree Offender Team, commented: “The abuse that the staff at these businesses had to endure from Butler is horrific, and I would like to thank them for reporting it to us.

“In the two months since the team was established, we have secured 140 charges and 52 arrests. This is a great start, and we will continue this work to bring prolific individuals before the courts.” ​