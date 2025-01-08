Stamford paedophile caught in undercover police operation in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“Thankfully, in this case, the child wasn’t real, but his vile intentions were there.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A paedophile who agreed to pay money for the opportunity to have sex with a 14-year-old girl has been jailed.

Andrew Fisher, 58, had been speaking to a woman online “to arrange a young teenage girl to give him a massage and have sex with him”, Cambs police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson explained: “The woman said she could bring him two 14-year-old girls to choose from and he agreed to pay £120 for an hour’s “appointment” with one of them.

Andrew Fisher, of Stamford.

“However, the woman was an undercover police officer.

“When Fisher arrived at the car park for the meeting in West Lake Avenue, Hampton, Peterborough, on 3 March, 2022, he was instead arrested.

“Fisher was found to have a condom in his pocket.

“In police interview, Fisher said: “I did arrange to meet a child in Peterborough today to have sex; it was a distraction with what is going on in the world and in my life.”

On Monday (6 January), at Huntingdon Law Courts, Fisher, of Northumberland Avenue, Stamford, Lincolnshire, was jailed for two years and six months after pleading guilty to arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence at a previous hearing. He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector George Neal commented: “Fisher clearly poses a serious danger to children and I’m glad he is behind bars.

“It was very clear from the messages to our undercover officers he knew exactly what he was doing.

“And he got in his car and travelled to carry out a despicable crime.

“Thankfully, in this case, the child wasn’t real, but his vile intentions were there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information is available on the website about child abuse and online grooming. Visit the dedicated web page.

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.