Seven people summoned to court over fatal road collision between Bourne and Spalding

By Gemma Gadd
Published 18th Sep 2025, 10:39 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 10:48 BST
Six men and one woman have been summoned to court in connection with the death of a man following a collision just outside Bourne.

The summonses follow an investigation into a collision which sadly led to the death of a 28 year-old passenger on Counter Drain Drove, Tongue End, on Friday, 24 November 2023.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Bailey Fitzgerald, 29, of Brownlow Crescent, Pinchbeck is accused of manslaughter, causing death by dangerous driving and conspiracy to commit actual bodily harm.

“Sam Johnson, 26, of Clough Road, Gosberton Risegate, is accused of manslaughter, causing death by dangerous driving and conspiracy to commit actual bodily harm.

“The following are all accused of conspiracy to commit actual bodily harm: Sam Clift, 35, of Brownlow Crescent, Pinchbeck; Josh Copnell, 22, of Rose Lane, Pinchbeck; Max Prior, 21, of London Road, Spalding; Vanessa Gratton, 31, of West Parade, Spalding; and Scott Biggs, 33, of Spalding Common, Spalding.”

They are due to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on 15 October 2025.

