'Serial offender' jailed after month-long crime spree across Peterborough

Items he stole included football boots, a bank card, and £235 worth of razors

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prolific thief has been jailed and ordered to pay his victims more than £1300 in compensation following a month-long crime spree in Peterborough.

Luke Edwards, 35, was caught on CCTV “stealing a bank card and tobacco from a tour bus parked in Broadway, Peterborough city centre, on 4 February,” Cambs Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later used it to buy alcohol from S&F Food and Wine in the city centre.

Crime news

A force spokesperson went on: “The following day, he broke into a car parked in Fitzwilliam Street and stole various items, including football boots, a watch and a bank card, which he again used to buy alcohol.

“His crime spree - which also included stealing from Jacey Gem, in Peterborough city centre, Boots, and a BP filling station, both in Bretton, came to an end on 12 March, when he was arrested at Sainsbury’s, in Bretton, for stealing £235 of razors.”

Edwards, of Park Road, Peterborough, was jailed for ten months and ordered to pay £1,370 in compensation after admitting five counts of theft from a shop, two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, and two counts of fraud by false representation at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (13 March).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Matthew Wright, who investigated, said: “Edwards’ serial offending shows his sheer disregard for those affected by his actions, and I am glad we were able to arrest him before he could commit any further offences.”