Peterborough women shoplifted items including Ferrero Rocher chocolates, 10 calculators and six pairs of scissors

Two women caught stealing more than £1,500 worth of items including stationery, clothing and chocolates, have been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Cambs Police said Maria Zaplan and Daniela Constantin, both 25, entered Tesco Extra, in Cromwell Road, Wisbech, on 31 January and stashed stationery items including 10 calculators, six pairs of scissors and four label makers in their clothing before filling a gift bag with four boxes of Ferrero Rocher chocolates.

A force spokesperson explained: “The two women made their way to the tills and paid for some fruit and veg but left without paying for the concealed items worth £529.50.

“Almost a month later on 25 February, the pair were at it again, this time at Mountain Warehouse, in Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, in Peterborough.

“They entered the store with a trolley and tried on some jackets before loading the trolley with four jackets, five gilets and a hoody – all worth £974.91 – and left the shop without paying.”

Zaplan, of Scotney Street, Millfield, Peterborough, and Constantin, of Dogsthorpe Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (25 March) where they were each ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £400 in compensation to Mountain Warehouse and £200 to Tesco.

PC Hobbs, who investigated, said: “The women have been given multiple chances to change their ways after being handed conditional discharges in 2021 and 2024 for theft offences in St Neots and Kings Lynn.

“They clearly did not learn their lesson and have continued to steal significant amounts from shops.”