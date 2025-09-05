Peterborough woman banned from the roads after drink driving twice in less than a month

A Peterborough woman who was caught drink driving twice in less than a month has been banned from driving for almost two years.

Bianca Saioc (26) was stopped in the car park of The Pavilions, in Alma Road, Millfield, Peterborough, by police who had seen her driving without any lights on and nearly crash into a wooden fence.

The incident occurred on September 1.

She was breathalysed after checks revealed she was waiting to appear in court for drink driving on the A1(M) on August 10.

Cambridgeshire police

She admitted both offences and was banned from driving for 20 months at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on September 2.

Sergeant Sarah Phillips said: “By getting behind the wheel of a car while intoxicated twice in just a few weeks, Saioc showed she has no regard for her own safety or that of other road users.

"It is fortunate no one was injured.”

Police operate a confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.