Witnesses restrained him until police arrived

A man has been jailed after he stabbed another man in the arm outside a Peterborough pub.

Matthew Swanborough, 29, attacked the man outside The Crown pub, in Lincoln Road, Millfield, at about 10.25pm, on 23 September 2023.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Witnesses wrestled the weapon from him and managed to restrain him until police arrived.

Matthew Swanborough and the knife he used in the attack

“The stabbing followed an earlier argument in the pub between Swanborough and the victim after which the former was asked to leave.

“He did so but waited outside for the victim.”

"The victim received a cut of about 2cm in length to their upper arm. They attended Peterborough City Hospital for treatment of the wound and were discharged later that evening.”

Swanborough pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent and threatening a person with a blade / sharply pointed article in a public place, but pleaded guilty to wounding / inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place.

He was jailed for one year at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (29 November).

PC Yeli Zaicevs, who investigated, said: “Swanborough’s violent behaviour was unprovoked and cowardly, and the outcome could have been so muc h worse.”

Anyone with information or concerns about someone who carries a weapon can report via our dedicated knife information webpage.