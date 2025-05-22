Man found guilty of the killing of Spalding woman in her home

The man has been given a hospital order, instead of a prison sentence

A man who caused injuries which led to the death of a 37-year-old woman has been found responsible for killing her.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police were called to a property in Winsover Road, Spalding, in November last year.

They found the body of Kristine Sparane in one of the upstairs rooms and 64-year-old Brian Simpson in an adjacent room. Kristine had suffered a severe skull fracture.

Inset: Kristine Sparane

Simpson was charged with Kristine’s murder on 30 November and remanded until trial. After being deemed unfit to plead due to his mental health, a trial of facts was scheduled.

A force spokesperson said: “Following that hearing on Tuesday 21 May at Lincoln Crown Court, a jury found that Simpson, of no fixed address, had been responsible for the injuries that led to Kristine’s death.

“The court had previously concluded that the defendant was not competent to participate in criminal proceedings on the basis of reports from two forensic psychiatrists.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Lovatt, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported the investigation throughout this process.

She said: “The outcome today is not about the individual who took Kristine’s life – my thoughts remain steadfastly with Kristine and her grieving family, who have endured unthinkable heartbreak and loss. Throughout this painful experience they have shown extraordinary courage and resilience.

“We remain committed to ensuring justice is upheld and will continue to closely monitor the defendant's progress and compliance throughout the duration of the hospital order. This vigilance reflects our dedication to safeguarding the community while seeking true justice for all involved.”

A hospital order is a legal measure in England and Wales that allows courts to send someone to a hospital for treatment, instead of prison. This typically happens when the person has committed an offense that could lead to imprisonment, and two doctors confirm the defendant has a mental disorder requiring hospital care.

The spokesperson went on: “Once under a hospital order, the individual is admitted to a hospital for treatment. The initial duration is six months, but it can be extended if necessary. The goal is to provide appropriate care and rehabilitation, rather than punishment. In some cases, restrictions may be added (known as a Section 37/41 order) to protect the public, which means the Ministry of Justice must approve certain decisions, like discharge or leave.

“Simpson will continue to be assessed in hospital, and should he be found to have made sufficient recovery to participate in a criminal trial at a future date, and should he then plead not guilty, a normal trial for criminal proceedings would begin.”