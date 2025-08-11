Knife-wielding robber who struck at a Peterborough store is jailed for five years

A robber who stole alcohol from a Peterborough shop and threatened two people with a knife has been jailed for five years.

Isaac Barry (33) of no known address, took a basket full of alcohol from an external stockroom at Premier Store, in Eastfield Road, Peterborough.

As he made his getaway, Barry was confronted by a female member of staff.

He then raised a bottle of wine above his head and made his escape after the woman retreated to the shop.

The robbery took place at about 7am on January 2 this year.,

Just an hour later, Barry returned to the shop but was seen by two men who had heard what had occurred earlier, and they chased after him and cornered him outside a property in Eastfield Road.

Barry swung a knife in the direction of one of the men and threatened to stab them before getting away in a car.

Barry admitted robbery and threatening a person with a blade and was jailed for five years at a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on August 5.

Afterwards, DC Guiste said: “This was a terrifying experience for the woman who was originally confronted by Barry and the two men he threatened with a knife.

“I’m pleased he was identified and has faced justice for his actions.

“Robbery is a serious offence, and we will continue to do all we can to bring perpetrators before the courts.”