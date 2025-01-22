Jail for Stamford trader who took £52k from his customers to fund lifestyle and gambling habit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The impact on his victims was said to have included ‘stress and anxiety, sleepless nights and suicidal thoughts’

A rogue trader who defrauded his customers out of more than £52,000 has been jailed following a prosecution by Lincolnshire Trading Standards.

Stuart-Paul Robins, 39, of Charles Road, Stamford, traded as the sole director of Robins Nest Home Improvements Ltd.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council explained: “During a seven-month period, Mr Robins took deposits totalling £52,567.13 from ten customers under the pretence of ordering replacement windows and doors.

Lincoln Crown Court

"In all ten cases, he failed to place any orders, instead spending the money to fund his own personal lifestyle, that of his family and the majority on gambling.”

Mr Robins pleaded guilty to ten counts of fraud, and at Lincoln Crown Court on 16 January 2025, he was handed a 20-month custodial sentence.

The spokesperson continued: “His Honour Judge Hirst said he was disappointed that Mr Robins had not worked every conceivable hour to repay the victims at least some of their money. HHJ Hirst said Mr Robins had absolutely no intention at all of doing anything other than walking off with his victims’ money.

"HHJ Hirst also acknowledged the seriousness of the offences and the impact on Mr Robins’ victims. This not only involved the loss of money, but stress and anxiety, which led to family tensions, sleepless nights and suicidal thoughts.”

Senior Trading Standards officer Rebecca Money commented: “The council’s Trading Standards team is committed to investigating traders who are unlawfully exploiting consumers.

"Some of Mr Robins victims had saved for many years to pay for their doors and windows, and some had taken out loans. I’m grateful to them for their support in this case, particularly their powerful victim impact statements, which showed the true effect Mr Robins’ actions had on their lives. I hope they can find some comfort in the serious sentence handed down to Mr Robins following this successful prosecution.”

If you believe a business is trading unfairly or illegally, you can report it to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service. Online via www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer or call 0808 223 1133.

People can also use the Buy With Confidence Scheme, which was set up to help prevent rogue traders taking advantage of consumers. Businesses who join the scheme are vetted, giving customers reassurance that they are contracting a Trading Standards-approved trader.