Jail for "prolific offender" from Peterborough who repeatedly ignored warning

A woman who breached a strict court order not to enter Peterborough city centre has been jailed after ignoring a warning.

Simone Jennings, 34, of High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, was given the two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) in January for anti-social behaviour, including begging.

However, Cambs Police say she breached it eight times – and was subsequently given suspended sentences in April and June.

A force spokesperson said: “She was arrested on Thursday morning (26 June) outside Costa in Long Causeway, Peterborough city centre, and was jailed for 15 weeks after admitting another breach at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court the following day.”

The CBO states she must:

• Not enter Peterborough city centre unless for work, education, employment, medical appointments, or other lawful reason

• Not cause anti-social behaviour (ASB), or act in a manner which is causing or likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress to any member of the public in any public place within Peterborough City Council’s boundary, which includes begging

Sergeant Steve Rose, from Peterborough’s city centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Anti-social behaviour, such as begging, is an issue that is continuously highlighted to us by the community, and we use court orders as one way of tackling it.

“CBOs give us increased powers as we are able to arrest for every breach.”