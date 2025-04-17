Jail for Peterborough man who attacked woman in front of her "terrified" children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a series of attacks, the man kicked the victim’s ribs while she slept, spat at her, and punched her in the face

A violent man who attacked a woman in front of her terrified children has been jailed.

Cambs Police said Samuel Gill, 32, of Redmile Walk, Peterborough, “grabbed his girlfriend by the leg and dragged her off a bed”, just moments after shouting: “I’m gonna kill you one of these days”.

A force spokesperson said the children were “terrified”, adding: “Despite her children’s cries, Gill was only stopped in his tracks when a food delivery arrived during the attack, on 12 December last year.

Samuel Gill

“The victim was left feeling terrified that Gill would resume his violent behaviour and dialled 999.

“After officers arrived at the scene, the victim disclosed Gill had been abusive towards her for the past six months.

“Throughout their 10-month relationship, Gill criticised what she wore, constantly checked her location via a phone app, and monitored her leaving the house through a video doorbell.”

Police said Gill would regularly spit at the victim and on one occasion, he became enraged and spat in her face while she sat in the car.

He then snatched her phone out of her hand and threw it across the car, causing the phone’s screen to smash.

The spokesperson went on: “After that, the victim had to share her child’s phone, which Gill used to log in to her bank account and transfer himself £226.

“When the victim challenged him, he told her she “owed” the money to him.

“And on another occasion, Gill went through the same phone and upon finding messages between the victim and her friend, Gill kicked her in the ribs as she slept.

“As the victim tried to move away, he punched her in the face, causing her nose to bleed.

“After screaming for help, one of her children shouted at Gill to leave his mum alone and to get out of the house.

“As he was leaving, in a temper, Gill threw the victim’s laptop down the stairs, causing the screen to be damaged.

“He then stole her bankcard and withdrew £380 from a cash machine.”

On Tuesday (16 April) at Peterborough Crown Court, Gill was sentenced to 18 months and two weeks in prison after previously pleaded guilty to five counts of assault, three counts of criminal damage and two counts of fraud.

He was also handed a five-year restraining order.

DC Lauren Easton, who investigated, said: “Gill is a violent man who assaulted the victim in her own home in front of her children. He emotionally manipulated her and tried to make her feel like she was dependent on him.

“I am glad justice has been done, and I want to praise the victim for her courage in coming forwards.

“Tackling domestic abuse is a priority area for the force and we will do all we can to bring offenders before the courts.”

If you are worried your partner may have an abusive past, or have concerns about a friend or loved one’s partner, you can use the Clare's Law scheme by visiting our dedicated webpage.