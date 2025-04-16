Jail for man who stole calculators and beauty products from Peterborough shops

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who stole from several retail stores in Peterborough has been jailed.

On 28 February and 1 March, Donatas Veckas, 42, entered Sainsbury’s in Oxney Road, Peterborough, and stole various items including calculators and beauty products.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “This is a direct breach of the two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) he was made subject of in May last year, which bans him from the supermarket.

Donatas Veckas

“He was arrested on 11 April when officers attended a house in Chaucer Road, New England, for unrelated matters and identified him as wanted for the offences, as well as thefts from The Range in Boongate on 7 March, and M&S in Brotherhood retail park on 27 March.”

Veckas, of no fixed address, was jailed for 42 weeks, which includes the activation of an 18-week suspended sentence, after admitting four counts of theft from shop and two breaches of his CBO at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (12 April).

PC Stephen Elliott, who investigated, said: “Since being made subject of the order last year, Veckas has been convicted of five breaches.

“We will continue to utilise our greater powers when it comes to enforcing the order, arresting him for every breach and putting him before the courts.”

Anyone with information about Veckas breaching his CBO should contact police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Those without internet access should call 101.