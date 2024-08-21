Jail for abuser who kicked and punched his girlfriend following argument over her phone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who attacked his girlfriend has been jailed after a panicked call to police where the woman said she feared he would kill her.

Police said they were called to a house in Wisbech on July 12 after a 999 call from the woman, who they said was “clearly upset” and asked for help.

A Cambs police spokesperson explained: “Officers visited her where it was revealed she had argued with Vaidas Paskevicius, 39, because she had accidentally left her phone flashlight on.

“He then pushed her onto the bed where he punched and kicked her, only stopping when interrupted by others in the house who burst into the room after hearing the woman scream.”

Paskevicius, of no fixed address, was arrested but in police interview claimed he had done nothing wrong. However, he pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court yesterday (August 20) and was sentenced to four weeks in prison.

DC Joshua Crown, who investigated, commented: “The defendant’s abuse left his girlfriend incredibly frightened for her safety and no-one should ever be made to feel that way. Domestic abuse is never acceptable and there is no excuse. I hope he now reflects on his behaviour and his victim can feel some measure of comfort and closure.

“Tackling domestic abuse is a force priority and we will continue to work tirelessly to keep victims safe."

Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse is urged to contact police or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.